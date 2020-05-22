According to this study, over the next five years the Tank Cleaning Service market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 580 million by 2024, from US$ 470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Tank Cleaning Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

Chemical tankers transport an enormous variety of chemical and oil products in global and short sea trade. Due to this variety the next cargo is almost never identical with the previous cargo. Thus tank cleaning is essential on chemical and product tankers.

The usable tank capacity is reduced by the volume of sludge. The tank operator needs then to clean the tank in order to re-establish its full capacity. In addition to this, national inspection regulations require a leak test every five or 10 years (double floor). To perform this inspection, the tank needs to be completely drained and cleaned. Repair work is often performed on this occasion. The petrochemical industry and tank terminals are increasingly choosing the option of automated rather than manual tank cleaning.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2825368

One trend in the market is increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service. Tank Cleaning Systems that not only clean the tank from inside but also extract hydrocarbons from the sludge have high upfront costs.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Mideast regions.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Tank Cleaning Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dulsco

National Tank Services

Clean Harbors

Tradebe Refinery Services

Evergreen Industrial Services

ARKOIL Technologies

SWS Environmental Services

System Kikou Co

Thompson Industrial Services LLC

HTS

Bluestar

Midwestern Services Inc

Veolia Environment

Dynea

Jereh Group

STS

Kanganyouguan

Yongxin Cleaning

This study considers the Tank Cleaning Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Manual Cleaning Service

Automated Cleaning Service

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-tank-cleaning-service-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Crude Oil Tanks

Refinery Tanks

Commercial Tank

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tank Cleaning Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Tank Cleaning Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tank Cleaning Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tank Cleaning Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Tank Cleaning Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2825368

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]