A talent acquisition solutions is an integrated software suite. Talent acquisition is the process of finding and acquiring skilled human labor for organizational needs and to meet any labor requirement. When used in the context of the recruiting and HR profession, talent acquisition usually refers to the talent acquisition department or team within the Human Resources department.

According to this study, over the next five years the Talent Acquisition Solutions market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Talent Acquisition Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/3400732

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Talent Acquisition Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Talent Acquisition Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Recruiting

Applicant Tracking & Evaluation

Onboarding

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

SAP SE

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Infor

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software, Inc.

Intuit

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Talent Acquisition Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Talent Acquisition Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Talent Acquisition Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Talent Acquisition Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Talent Acquisition Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-TALENT-ACQUISITION-SOLUTIONS-MARKET-GROWTH-STATUS-AND-OUTLOOK-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Recruiting

2.2.2 Recruiting

2.2.3 Onboarding

2.3 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Talent Acquisition Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 Healthcare

2.4.2 Financial Services

2.4.3 Government/Non-Profit

2.4.4 Retail/Wholesale

2.4.5 Professional/Technical Services

2.4.6 Manufacturing

2.5 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions by Players

3.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Talent Acquisition Solutions by Regions

4.1 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Talent Acquisition Solutions by Countries

7.2 Europe Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Talent Acquisition Solutions by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Forecast

10.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Automatic Data Processing, LLC

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered

11.1.3 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Automatic Data Processing, LLC News

11.2 SAP SE

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered

11.2.3 SAP SE Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SAP SE News

11.3 Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered

11.3.3 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. News

11.4 Linkedin (Microsoft)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered

11.4.3 Linkedin (Microsoft) Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Linkedin (Microsoft) News

11.5 Oracle Corporation

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered

11.5.3 Oracle Corporation Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Oracle Corporation News

11.6 Workday

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered

11.6.3 Workday Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Workday News

11.7 Ceridian HCM, Inc.

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered

11.7.3 Ceridian HCM, Inc. Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Ceridian HCM, Inc. News

11.8 Kronos, Inc.

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered

11.8.3 Kronos, Inc. Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Kronos, Inc. News

11.9 Infor

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered

11.9.3 Infor Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Infor News

11.10 IBM Corporation

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered

11.10.3 IBM Corporation Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 IBM Corporation News

11.11 Cornerstone OnDemand

11.12 Paycom Software, Inc.

11.13 Intuit

11.14 SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

11.15 Sage

11.16 Epicor Software

11.17 Accenture

11.18 Workforce Software

11.19 Zenefits

11.20 Ramco Systems

11.21 EPAY Systems

11.22 PeopleStrategy, Inc.

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/3400732

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155