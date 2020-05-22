Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2024
A talent acquisition solutions is an integrated software suite. Talent acquisition is the process of finding and acquiring skilled human labor for organizational needs and to meet any labor requirement. When used in the context of the recruiting and HR profession, talent acquisition usually refers to the talent acquisition department or team within the Human Resources department.
According to this study, over the next five years the Talent Acquisition Solutions market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Talent Acquisition Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Talent Acquisition Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Talent Acquisition Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Recruiting
Applicant Tracking & Evaluation
Onboarding
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Healthcare
Financial Services
Government/Non-Profit
Retail/Wholesale
Professional/Technical Services
Manufacturing
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Automatic Data Processing, LLC
SAP SE
Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
Linkedin (Microsoft)
Oracle Corporation
Workday
Ceridian HCM, Inc.
Kronos, Inc.
Infor
IBM Corporation
Cornerstone OnDemand
Paycom Software, Inc.
Intuit
SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)
Sage
Epicor Software
Accenture
Workforce Software
Zenefits
Ramco Systems
EPAY Systems
PeopleStrategy, Inc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Talent Acquisition Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Talent Acquisition Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Talent Acquisition Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Talent Acquisition Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Talent Acquisition Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Segment by Type
2.2.1 Recruiting
2.2.2 Recruiting
2.2.3 Onboarding
2.3 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Talent Acquisition Solutions Segment by Application
2.4.1 Healthcare
2.4.2 Financial Services
2.4.3 Government/Non-Profit
2.4.4 Retail/Wholesale
2.4.5 Professional/Technical Services
2.4.6 Manufacturing
2.5 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions by Players
3.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Talent Acquisition Solutions by Regions
4.1 Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Talent Acquisition Solutions by Countries
7.2 Europe Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Talent Acquisition Solutions by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Forecast
10.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Talent Acquisition Solutions Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Automatic Data Processing, LLC
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered
11.1.3 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Automatic Data Processing, LLC News
11.2 SAP SE
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered
11.2.3 SAP SE Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 SAP SE News
11.3 Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered
11.3.3 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. News
11.4 Linkedin (Microsoft)
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered
11.4.3 Linkedin (Microsoft) Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Linkedin (Microsoft) News
11.5 Oracle Corporation
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered
11.5.3 Oracle Corporation Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Oracle Corporation News
11.6 Workday
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered
11.6.3 Workday Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Workday News
11.7 Ceridian HCM, Inc.
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered
11.7.3 Ceridian HCM, Inc. Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Ceridian HCM, Inc. News
11.8 Kronos, Inc.
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered
11.8.3 Kronos, Inc. Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Kronos, Inc. News
11.9 Infor
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered
11.9.3 Infor Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Infor News
11.10 IBM Corporation
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Talent Acquisition Solutions Product Offered
11.10.3 IBM Corporation Talent Acquisition Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 IBM Corporation News
11.11 Cornerstone OnDemand
11.12 Paycom Software, Inc.
11.13 Intuit
11.14 SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)
11.15 Sage
11.16 Epicor Software
11.17 Accenture
11.18 Workforce Software
11.19 Zenefits
11.20 Ramco Systems
11.21 EPAY Systems
11.22 PeopleStrategy, Inc.
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
