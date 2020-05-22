The report of Statistical Analysis Software is in-depth and professional?which gives a comprehensive overview of the global statistical analysis software market.The analysis classifies the statistical analysis software market according to product, application and major geographic regions (such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India).

The analysis of the report is based on technical data and industry data obtained from the most prestigious databases. Other areas of particular benefit to the report reader are: investment feasibility analysis, growth proposals,investment return analysis, trend analysis,opportunity analysis.

According to this study, over the next five years the Statistical Analysis Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Statistical Analysis Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Statistical Analysis Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Statistical Analysis Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Programming operation

Direct use

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Scientific Research

Finance

Industry

Medicine

Electronic Commerce

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

JMP Statistical (SAS Institute)

The MathWorks

Addinsoft

IBM

SAP

Tableau

Minitab

Qlik

StataCorp

GraphPad

Microsoft

OriginLab

Alteryx

Systat

Analyse-it

Whatagraph

DataHero

MaxStat

Scilab Enterprises

ISN Software

Stat-Ease

TIBCO

Lumina Decision Systems

Plug&Score

ESB Consultancy

General Audit Tool

MarketSight

Statgraphics Technologies

Statwing

Salford Systems

BDP

ABS Group

QDA Miner

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Statistical Analysis Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Statistical Analysis Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Statistical Analysis Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Statistical Analysis Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Statistical Analysis Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Statistical Analysis Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Statistical Analysis Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Programming operation

2.2.2 Direct use

2.3 Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Statistical Analysis Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Scientific Research

2.4.2 Finance

2.4.3 Industry

2.4.4 Medicine

2.4.5 Electronic Commerce

2.4.6 Other

2.5 Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Statistical Analysis Software by Players

3.1 Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Statistical Analysis Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Statistical Analysis Software by Regions

4.1 Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Statistical Analysis Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Statistical Analysis Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Statistical Analysis Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Statistical Analysis Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Statistical Analysis Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Statistical Analysis Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Statistical Analysis Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Statistical Analysis Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Statistical Analysis Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Statistical Analysis Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Statistical Analysis Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 JMP Statistical (SAS Institute)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Statistical Analysis Software Product Offered

11.1.3 JMP Statistical (SAS Institute) Statistical Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 JMP Statistical (SAS Institute) News

11.2 The MathWorks

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Statistical Analysis Software Product Offered

11.2.3 The MathWorks Statistical Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 The MathWorks News

11.3 Addinsoft

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Statistical Analysis Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Addinsoft Statistical Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Addinsoft News

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Statistical Analysis Software Product Offered

11.4.3 IBM Statistical Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 IBM News

11.5 SAP

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Statistical Analysis Software Product Offered

11.5.3 SAP Statistical Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SAP News

11.6 Tableau

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Statistical Analysis Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Tableau Statistical Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Tableau News

11.7 Minitab

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Statistical Analysis Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Minitab Statistical Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Minitab News

11.8 Qlik

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Statistical Analysis Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Qlik Statistical Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Qlik News

11.9 StataCorp

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Statistical Analysis Software Product Offered

11.9.3 StataCorp Statistical Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 StataCorp News

11.10 GraphPad

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Statistical Analysis Software Product Offered

11.10.3 GraphPad Statistical Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 GraphPad News

11.11 Microsoft

11.12 OriginLab

11.13 Alteryx

11.14 Systat

11.15 Analyse-it

11.16 Whatagraph

11.17 DataHero

11.18 MaxStat

11.19 Scilab Enterprises

11.20 ISN Software

11.21 Stat-Ease

11.22 TIBCO

11.23 Lumina Decision Systems

11.24 Plug&Score

11.25 ESB Consultancy

11.26 General Audit Tool

11.27 MarketSight

11.28 Statgraphics Technologies

11.29 Statwing

11.30 Salford Systems

11.31 BDP

11.32 ABS Group

11.33 QDA Miner

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

