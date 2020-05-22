According to this study, over the next five years the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3716271

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Thales Group

Oracle

Fujitsu

Google

Microsoft

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Salesforce

SAP SE

Workday

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-software-as-a-service-saas-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Private Cloud

2.2.2 Private Cloud

2.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

2.3 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

2.4.2 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

2.4.3 Human Resource Management (HRM)

2.4.4 Supply Chain Management (SCM)

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) by Players

3.1 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) by Regions

4.1 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) by Countries

7.2 Europe Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Thales Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Thales Group Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Thales Group News

11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Oracle Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Oracle News

11.4 Fujitsu

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Product Offered

11.4.3 Fujitsu Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Fujitsu News

11.5 Google

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Product Offered

11.5.3 Google Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Google News

11.6 Microsoft

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Product Offered

11.6.3 Microsoft Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Microsoft News

11.7 Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Product Offered

11.7.3 Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) News

11.8 Salesforce

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Product Offered

11.8.3 Salesforce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Salesforce News

11.9 SAP SE

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Product Offered

11.9.3 SAP SE Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 SAP SE News

11.10 Workday

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Product Offered

11.10.3 Workday Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Workday News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3716271

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155