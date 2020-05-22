According to this study, over the next five years the School Uniform market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23800 million by 2024, from US$ 16900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in School Uniform business, shared in Chapter 3.

A school uniform is a uniform worn by students primarily for a school or otherwise educational institution. They are common in primary and secondary schools in various countries. Traditionally, school uniforms have been subdued and professional.

The most common school uniforms include sportswear, suits, traditional uniforms, and other uniforms worn by students who participate in higher vocational training, such as health-related occupations. In 2017, traditional uniforms accounted for the largest market share of 28.46%.

At present, the sales of school uniform is distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and other regions. China is the largest sales country of school uniform in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 24.11% in the global sales market in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of School Uniform market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LT Apparel Group

Elder Manufacturing Company

Tombow

Williamson Dickie

Louis Long

Eddie Bauer

EAST BOY

LiTai

Trutex

RIMAS

Fraylich School Uniforms

Smart F&D

This study considers the School Uniform value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Sportswear

Suits

Traditional Uniforms

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Primary School

Middle/Senior High School

College

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global School Uniform consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of School Uniform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global School Uniform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the School Uniform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of School Uniform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

