Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Music Publishing will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 6550 million by 2023, from US$ 4330 million in 2017.

This report studies the Music Publishing market, Music publishing involves music recording, merchandizing, publishing, and distributing musical content. To publish the musical content, music publisher requires a copyright of the song along with fee, which is commonly known as royalty.

Music publishing involves the acquisition of rights to, and licensing of, musical compositions (as opposed to recordings) from songwriters, composers or other rights holders. Music publishing revenues are derived from five main royalty sources: Mechanical, Performance, Synchronization, Digital and Other.In addition, music publishing includes other responsibilities, such as acquiring songs, administering copyrights, exploiting the artistic material, and protecting copyrights.

The music publishing business is

also highly competitive. The top three music publishers collectively accounted for 50% of the market. QYResarch observes that Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, and BMG Rights Management are still essentially the largest participants in this market. Of the major players of Music Publishing, Universal Music Group maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Universal Music Group accounted for 22.47 % of the Global Music Publishing revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.72 %, 13.21 % and 11.97 % including Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and BMG Rights Management. However, after the acquisition of SONGS Music Publishing with around $ 150 Million on December 2017, Kobalt Music will occupy larger global market share. There are many mid-sized and smaller players in the industry that represent the balance of the market, including many individual songwriters who publish their own works.

On the whole the music publishing market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to be moderate growth over the next years. The North America, Europe and Japan market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Latin America and Middle East & Africa markets. Over the past year, the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions have shown huge potential for growth.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Music Publishing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Performance

Digital

Mechanical

Others

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Commonweal

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Universal Music Group

Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Warner Music Group

BMG Rights Management

Kobalt Music

SONGS Music Publishing

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Music Publishing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Music Publishing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Music Publishing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Music Publishing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Music Publishing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

