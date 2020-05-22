Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services development in United States, Europe and China.
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2318198
E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.
The global market for e-waste recycling and reuse services is at a nascent stage at present and is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period. The growing awareness among consumers regarding the conservation of health and environment is the primary factor augmenting the growth of the global market. In addition, stringent regulations and rules for e-waste management are expected to encourage the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing participation of the leading electronics manufacturers in e-waste recycling and reuse services is estimated to generate potential opportunities for key players.
Among the key geographical segments, Europe is expected to emerge as a leading region in the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market, thanks to rigid regulations for e-waste recovery. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit lucrative opportunities for key players in the near future. The availability of cheap labor and a large quantity of e-waste in China and other developing regions of Asia Pacific are estimated to drive the demand for e-waste recycling and reuse services in the coming years.
In 2017, the global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Lifespan Technology
SIMS Recycling
Stena Techno World
Electronic Recyclers
CRT Recycling
Cimelia Resource
Tectonics
MBA Polymers
Umicore
GEEP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Recycled Metals
Recycled Plastics
Recycled Silica
Other Recycled Components
Market segment by Application, split into
Household Appliances
IT and Telecommunications Products
Entertainment Devices
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-E-WASTE-RECYCLING-AND-REUSE-SERVICES-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Recycled Metals
1.4.3 Recycled Plastics
1.4.4 Recycled Silica
1.4.5 Other Recycled Components
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Household Appliances
1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications Products
1.5.4 Entertainment Devices
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size
2.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in China
7.3 China E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in India
10.3 India E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Lifespan Technology
12.1.1 Lifespan Technology Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.1.4 Lifespan Technology Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Lifespan Technology Recent Development
12.2 SIMS Recycling
12.2.1 SIMS Recycling Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.2.4 SIMS Recycling Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SIMS Recycling Recent Development
12.3 Stena Techno World
12.3.1 Stena Techno World Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.3.4 Stena Techno World Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Stena Techno World Recent Development
12.4 Electronic Recyclers
12.4.1 Electronic Recyclers Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.4.4 Electronic Recyclers Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Electronic Recyclers Recent Development
12.5 CRT Recycling
12.5.1 CRT Recycling Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.5.4 CRT Recycling Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CRT Recycling Recent Development
12.6 Cimelia Resource
12.6.1 Cimelia Resource Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.6.4 Cimelia Resource Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Cimelia Resource Recent Development
12.7 Tectonics
12.7.1 Tectonics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.7.4 Tectonics Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tectonics Recent Development
12.8 MBA Polymers
12.8.1 MBA Polymers Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.8.4 MBA Polymers Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 MBA Polymers Recent Development
12.9 Umicore
12.9.1 Umicore Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.9.4 Umicore Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Umicore Recent Development
12.10 GEEP
12.10.1 GEEP Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.10.4 GEEP Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 GEEP Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2318198
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Tattoo Studio Software Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - May 22, 2020
- Global Hostel Management Software Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024 - May 22, 2020
- Global Equine Insurance Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - May 22, 2020