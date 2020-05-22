Global Document Capture Software Market by 2025- Types, Applications, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue, & Forecast Analysis
In 2017, the global Document Capture Software market size was 3600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7940 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Document Capture Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Document Capture Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Document Capture Software refers to applications that provide the ability and feature set to automate the process of scanningpaper documents or importing electronic documents.
Document Capture Software’s basic functionality is augmented by document capture software, which can add efficiency and standardization to the process.
The key players covered in this study
ABBYY Software
Hyland Software
Canon
Capsys
Adobe Systems
EMC
KnowledgeLake
IBM
Kofax
Oracle
Omtool
Perceptive Software
Xerox
Readsoft
Notable Solutions
DocuLex
Outback imaging Pty
Nuance Communications
Kodak
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Banking
Financial Services & Insurance
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistics
Energy
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Document Capture Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Document Capture Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Document Capture Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Document Capture Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Document Capture Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 Banking
1.5.4 Financial Services & Insurance
1.5.5 Telecom & IT
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.8 Energy
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Document Capture Software Market Size
2.2 Document Capture Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Document Capture Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Document Capture Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Document Capture Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Document Capture Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Document Capture Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Document Capture Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Document Capture Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Document Capture Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Document Capture Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Document Capture Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Document Capture Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Document Capture Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Document Capture Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Document Capture Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Document Capture Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Document Capture Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Document Capture Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Document Capture Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Document Capture Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Document Capture Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Document Capture Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Document Capture Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Document Capture Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Document Capture Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Document Capture Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 ABBYY Software
12.1.1 ABBYY Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Document Capture Software Introduction
12.1.4 ABBYY Software Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ABBYY Software Recent Development
12.2 Hyland Software
12.2.1 Hyland Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Document Capture Software Introduction
12.2.4 Hyland Software Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hyland Software Recent Development
12.3 Canon
12.3.1 Canon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Document Capture Software Introduction
12.3.4 Canon Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Canon Recent Development
12.4 Capsys
12.4.1 Capsys Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Document Capture Software Introduction
12.4.4 Capsys Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Capsys Recent Development
12.5 Adobe Systems
12.5.1 Adobe Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Document Capture Software Introduction
12.5.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development
12.6 EMC
12.6.1 EMC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Document Capture Software Introduction
12.6.4 EMC Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 EMC Recent Development
12.7 KnowledgeLake
12.7.1 KnowledgeLake Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Document Capture Software Introduction
12.7.4 KnowledgeLake Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 KnowledgeLake Recent Development
12.8 IBM
12.8.1 IBM Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Document Capture Software Introduction
12.8.4 IBM Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 IBM Recent Development
12.9 Kofax
12.9.1 Kofax Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Document Capture Software Introduction
12.9.4 Kofax Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Kofax Recent Development
12.10 Oracle
12.10.1 Oracle Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Document Capture Software Introduction
12.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.11 Omtool
12.12 Perceptive Software
12.13 Xerox
12.14 Readsoft
12.15 Notable Solutions
12.16 DocuLex
12.17 Outback imaging Pty
12.18 Nuance Communications
12.19 Kodak
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
