Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security development in United States, Europe and China.
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2318155
Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN defense or CBRNE defense) is protective measures taken in situations in which chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear warfare (including terrorism) hazards may be present. CBRN defense consists of CBRN passive protection, contamination avoidance and CBRN mitigation.
By function, the global CBRN security market is segmented into protection, detection, decontamination, and simulation. The protection segment in CBRN security market held the leading share of 33.6% in 2016. The leading share of the segment is due to increasing military expenditures. Detection segment stood as the second-leading segment in the market in the same year.
In addition, CBRN systems are used for accidental incidents. These include events caused by human or technological errors such as accidental leaks or factory spillage of poisonous gas or liquids. Intentional CBRN incidents occur when CBRN materials are released into the environment with the intention of terrorism or war or when hazardous material is discharged into the environment deliberately.
The global chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) security market is rising at a steady pace globally as demand for effective CBRN protection measures to combat terrorist attacks is at an all-time high. The threat of use of weapons of mass destruction by terrorist organizations have raised alarms to prevent possible attacks with CBRN systems. CBRN security is a rising market to address concerns related to protecting civilian lives and maintenance of economic stability.
In 2017, the global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
3M
MSA Safety
Honeywell International
General Dynamics
Bruker
FLIR Systems
Thales Group
Survitec Group
Tingley Rubber
W.L. Gore & Associates
MKU GmbH
Blucher GmBH
Respirex International
ILC Dover
Argon Elecronics
HDT Global
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Protection
Detection
Decontamination
Simulation Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Civilian
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-CHEMICAL-BIOLOGICAL-RADIOLOGICAL-AND-NUCLEAR-CBRN-SECURITY-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Protection
1.4.3 Detection
1.4.4 Decontamination
1.4.5 Simulation Systems
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Civilian
1.5.3 Military
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size
2.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in China
7.3 China Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type
7.4 China Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in India
10.3 India Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type
10.4 India Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction
12.1.4 3M Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 3M Recent Development
12.2 MSA Safety
12.2.1 MSA Safety Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction
12.2.4 MSA Safety Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 MSA Safety Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell International
12.3.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction
12.3.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.4 General Dynamics
12.4.1 General Dynamics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction
12.4.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 General Dynamics Recent Development
12.5 Bruker
12.5.1 Bruker Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction
12.5.4 Bruker Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Bruker Recent Development
12.6 FLIR Systems
12.6.1 FLIR Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction
12.6.4 FLIR Systems Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development
12.7 Thales Group
12.7.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction
12.7.4 Thales Group Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.8 Survitec Group
12.8.1 Survitec Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction
12.8.4 Survitec Group Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Survitec Group Recent Development
12.9 Tingley Rubber
12.9.1 Tingley Rubber Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction
12.9.4 Tingley Rubber Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Tingley Rubber Recent Development
12.10 W.L. Gore & Associates
12.10.1 W.L. Gore & Associates Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction
12.10.4 W.L. Gore & Associates Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 W.L. Gore & Associates Recent Development
12.11 MKU GmbH
12.12 Blucher GmBH
12.13 Respirex International
12.14 ILC Dover
12.15 Argon Elecronics
12.16 HDT Global
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2318155
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Tattoo Studio Software Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - May 22, 2020
- Global Hostel Management Software Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024 - May 22, 2020
- Global Equine Insurance Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - May 22, 2020