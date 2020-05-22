This report focuses on the global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN defense or CBRNE defense) is protective measures taken in situations in which chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear warfare (including terrorism) hazards may be present. CBRN defense consists of CBRN passive protection, contamination avoidance and CBRN mitigation.

By function, the global CBRN security market is segmented into protection, detection, decontamination, and simulation. The protection segment in CBRN security market held the leading share of 33.6% in 2016. The leading share of the segment is due to increasing military expenditures. Detection segment stood as the second-leading segment in the market in the same year.

In addition, CBRN systems are used for accidental incidents. These include events caused by human or technological errors such as accidental leaks or factory spillage of poisonous gas or liquids. Intentional CBRN incidents occur when CBRN materials are released into the environment with the intention of terrorism or war or when hazardous material is discharged into the environment deliberately.

The global chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) security market is rising at a steady pace globally as demand for effective CBRN protection measures to combat terrorist attacks is at an all-time high. The threat of use of weapons of mass destruction by terrorist organizations have raised alarms to prevent possible attacks with CBRN systems. CBRN security is a rising market to address concerns related to protecting civilian lives and maintenance of economic stability.

In 2017, the global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

3M

MSA Safety

Honeywell International

General Dynamics

Bruker

FLIR Systems

Thales Group

Survitec Group

Tingley Rubber

W.L. Gore & Associates

MKU GmbH

Blucher GmBH

Respirex International

ILC Dover

Argon Elecronics

HDT Global

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Protection

Detection

Decontamination

Simulation Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Civilian

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Protection

1.4.3 Detection

1.4.4 Decontamination

1.4.5 Simulation Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Civilian

1.5.3 Military

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size

2.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in China

7.3 China Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type

7.4 China Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in India

10.3 India Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type

10.4 India Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction

12.1.4 3M Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 MSA Safety

12.2.1 MSA Safety Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction

12.2.4 MSA Safety Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 MSA Safety Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell International

12.3.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction

12.3.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.4 General Dynamics

12.4.1 General Dynamics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction

12.4.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

12.5 Bruker

12.5.1 Bruker Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction

12.5.4 Bruker Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Bruker Recent Development

12.6 FLIR Systems

12.6.1 FLIR Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction

12.6.4 FLIR Systems Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

12.7 Thales Group

12.7.1 Thales Group Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction

12.7.4 Thales Group Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Thales Group Recent Development

12.8 Survitec Group

12.8.1 Survitec Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction

12.8.4 Survitec Group Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Survitec Group Recent Development

12.9 Tingley Rubber

12.9.1 Tingley Rubber Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction

12.9.4 Tingley Rubber Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Tingley Rubber Recent Development

12.10 W.L. Gore & Associates

12.10.1 W.L. Gore & Associates Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Introduction

12.10.4 W.L. Gore & Associates Revenue in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 W.L. Gore & Associates Recent Development

12.11 MKU GmbH

12.12 Blucher GmBH

12.13 Respirex International

12.14 ILC Dover

12.15 Argon Elecronics

12.16 HDT Global

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

