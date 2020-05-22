Ethanolamine is a hygroscopic organic chemical compound, which exhibits characteristics such as colorless, viscous, and hygroscopic. It acts as a weak base and is a bifunctional molecule comprising both a primary amine and a primary alcohol group. Ethanolamine is utilized in numerous applications, including acid gas purification, surfactants for soaps and detergents, and others. The North America ethanolamine market accounted for a revenue of $794 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $1,224 million by 2025. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025

The growth of the North America ethanolamine market is driven by increase in demand from end user industries, such as personal care and cleaning, where it is used owing to its tendency to form emulsions. Furthermore, growth of the surfactants industry in North America is anticipated to boost the ethanolamine market in the region. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, which are used to manufacture ethanolamine, are expected to impede the growth of the market. Conversely, use of ethanolamines in novel applications, such as the wood industry, is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to key players in North America.

BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, INVISTA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Diacel Chemical Industries Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, INEOS, SINOPEC, and TAMINCO.

