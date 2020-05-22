Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
In 2017, the global Drone-Powered Business Solutions market size was 740 million US$ and it is expected to reach 84100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 80.7% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Drone-Powered Business Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone-Powered Business Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2318178
Drone-Powered Business Solutions is an act to help drone power supply.
Drones are increasingly used to carry out dangerous jobs in the energy industry that are otherwise performed by humans.
The key players covered in this study
3D Robotics
DroneDeploy
Phoenix Drone Services
PrecisionHawk
SenseFly
Pix4D
Aerobo
Cyber??hawk Innovations
Eagle-Eye Drone Service
Skylark Drones
Airware
FlyWorx
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Multi-Rotor Drones
Gas/Fuel-Powered Drones
Market segment by Application, split into
Filming & Photography
Mapping & Surveying
Data Acquisition & Analytics
Surveillance & SAR
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Drone-Powered Business Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Drone-Powered Business Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drone-Powered Business Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-DRONE-POWERED-BUSINESS-SOLUTIONS-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Multi-Rotor Drones
1.4.3 Gas/Fuel-Powered Drones
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Filming & Photography
1.5.3 Mapping & Surveying
1.5.4 Data Acquisition & Analytics
1.5.5 Surveillance & SAR
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size
2.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Drone-Powered Business Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 3D Robotics
12.1.1 3D Robotics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 3D Robotics Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 3D Robotics Recent Development
12.2 DroneDeploy
12.2.1 DroneDeploy Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 DroneDeploy Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DroneDeploy Recent Development
12.3 Phoenix Drone Services
12.3.1 Phoenix Drone Services Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Phoenix Drone Services Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Phoenix Drone Services Recent Development
12.4 PrecisionHawk
12.4.1 PrecisionHawk Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 PrecisionHawk Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development
12.5 SenseFly
12.5.1 SenseFly Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 SenseFly Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SenseFly Recent Development
12.6 Pix4D
12.6.1 Pix4D Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Pix4D Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Pix4D Recent Development
12.7 Aerobo
12.7.1 Aerobo Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Aerobo Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Aerobo Recent Development
12.8 Cyber??hawk Innovations
12.8.1 Cyber??hawk Innovations Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Cyber??hawk Innovations Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cyber??hawk Innovations Recent Development
12.9 Eagle-Eye Drone Service
12.9.1 Eagle-Eye Drone Service Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Eagle-Eye Drone Service Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Eagle-Eye Drone Service Recent Development
12.10 Skylark Drones
12.10.1 Skylark Drones Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Skylark Drones Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Skylark Drones Recent Development
12.11 Airware
12.12 FlyWorx
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2318178
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Tattoo Studio Software Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - May 22, 2020
- Global Hostel Management Software Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024 - May 22, 2020
- Global Equine Insurance Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - May 22, 2020