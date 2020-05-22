The latest report on the Rotomolded Containers market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Rotomolded Containers market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Rotomolded Containers market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Rotomolded Containers market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Rotomolded Containers market.

The report reveals that the Rotomolded Containers market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Rotomolded Containers market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Rotomolded Containers market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Rotomolded Containers market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

manufacturers should eye the profitable Asia Pacific excluding Japan rotomolded containers market, considering the strides made by various vertical industries such as the consumer electronics industry, food & beverage industry, and the chemical & fertilisers industry in the region.

Food and beverages to emerge as the leading end user of rotomolded containers

The global rotomolded containers market is projected to witness high demand from the food and beverages industry fuelled by the need for sturdy and durable containers. Rotomolded containers are widely used in the food industry for the storage of a wide range of products such as creams, eggs, sauces, gravies, and syrups, among others. The ability of rotomolded containers to endure harsh environments surges their adoption in the food and beverages industry.

The widely used material for the production of rotomolded containers is Polyethylene (PE), which accounted for over 69% of the global rotomolded containers market in 2016. It counterattacks cracking and denting, in addition to providing advanced durability than other containers produced by the blow molding and injection molding procedures. The usage of plastic prevents the onset of corrosion, unlike metal containers, and hence is highly preferred. High demand for rugged containers in the food industry is projected to make a noteworthy contribution to the progress of the global rotomolded container market.

Hazardous chemicals are present in close proximity in different social orders and could represent a risk if not taken care of precisely. The worldwide hazardous chemicals packaging market is backed by packaging innovation to ensure effective transport of chemical items. Producers of chemicals packaging work to provide different solutions for hazardous chemicals, for example, drums, IBCs, canisters and so forth. Hazardous chemical packaging eliminates harm and increases the time span of usability of the items stored during transportation. Besides, hazardous chemical packaging arrangements offer increased security to the items. The danger of spillage, blast and consumption is greatly diminished. As a result of this, the demand for rotomolded containers is quite high in the chemicals packaging industry owing to its significant properties and its resistance to any unwanted transportation hazards. The sturdiness of rotomolded containers is expected to bode well for the global market in the long run.

