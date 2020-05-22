Foodborne pathogens have become essential and a threat to public health. Surveillance studies have provided data and a better understanding of the existence and spread of foodborne pathogens. The application of molecular techniques for detecting foodborne pathogens in surveillance studies gives reliable epidemiological data for investigating the source of human infections. A wide range of molecular techniques has been used for detecting, typing, classifying and/or characterizing foodborne pathogens of considerable significance to humans. Polymerase chain reaction assays are generally used for rapid detection, identification and differentiation of foodborne pathogens

The molecular methods market for food safety testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to Government organizations are playing a major role in driving the market by improving their surveillance and detection methods for monitoring the food supply chain. In addition acceptance of third-party service providers offering a wide range of molecular testing services is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Based on technology polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunoassay, biosensors, microarray, and others. The molecular methods market for food safety testing market is categorized based on product is segmented in to instruments, reagents and consumables and services.

Company Coverage:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

3M

Veredus Laboratories

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

HiMedia Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

Region Coverage:

– Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

– Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

– South America(Brazil etc.)

– The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Molecular Methods Market: Competitive Landscape-

Analysts have thoroughly evaluated the competitive landscape in the Molecular Methods Market. The report includes the study of key players in the Molecular Methods Market. It also outlines the strategic initiatives companies have taken in recent years to keep pace with increasing competition. It also includes an assessment of the financial perspectives of these companies, their research and development plans, and their future business strategies.

Molecular Methods Market: Drivers and Restraints-

The comprehensive market assessment of Molecular Methods contains a complete explanation of the controls available on the market. Analysts have studied investment in research and development, the impact of changing economies, and consumer behaviour to determine the factors that will drive the market in general. In addition, analysts have attempted to take into account changes in manufacturing and industrial operations that determine product sales in the Molecular Methods Market.

This chapter also explains the possible restrictions on the Molecular Methods Market. Assess the reasons that could hinder market growth. Analysts have assessed growing environmental concerns and fluctuating raw material costs, which are predicted to dampen the spirit of the Molecular Methods Market. However, analysts have also identified potential opportunities that players in the Molecular Methods Market can rely on. The chapter on controls, restrictions, threats and opportunities offers a holistic view of the Molecular Methods Market.

