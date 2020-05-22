Analysis Report on Emission Control Catalyst Market

A report on global Emission Control Catalyst market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Emission Control Catalyst Market.

COVID-19 Impact on Emission Control Catalyst Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Emission Control Catalyst market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Emission Control Catalyst market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Emission Control Catalyst market segment by manufacturers include

manufacturers of automobiles and those operating in various industries that produce toxic gases are impelled to cut down on toxic emissions. Emission control catalyst supports in decreasing the toxic effects and the emission of nitrogen oxide and hydrocarbons.

Emission control regulations in Western Europe have become stricter and manufacturers are obligated to adhere to the prescribed emission norms and have beefed up their emission control catalyst activities as well. For instance, the European Union has different emission standards for diesel and petrol vehicles. Air quality standards for light duty vehicles is EURO 6 and for heavy duty vehicles is EURO 5 and EURO 6. Growing urbanisation and increasing penetration of automobiles in the region are other factors leading to the surging adoption of emission control catalyst.

Developing economies are likely to witness a rise in the adoption of emission control catalyst given the increasing production of automobiles across key nations

The sales and adoption of emission control catalysts is directly proportional to the production of automobiles and vehicle parc. In spite of the unstable economic conditions the market has witnessed in the recent past, the global automotive industry has exhibited sustainable growth. In the coming years, it has been projected that automotive production will surge in developing regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific. This dynamic is anticipated to provide marginal growth prospects to the manufacturers of emission control catalyst.

In order to retain their position in the global market, players and manufacturers based in Europe are now strategically setting up and expanding their production plants in the Asia Pacific region to reduce the cost incurred on the high price of raw materials. As a result, several leading players are entering into long-term contracts and supply agreements with regional vendors as well to acquire a stronghold in the market in the region. For instance, in 2017, Johnson Matthey expanded its auto-catalyst production facility in Shanghai. The company produced nearly 60 billion of the products by the end of 2016. Another incidence is of BASF Catalysts India Private Limited, which inaugurated its mobile emission catalyst plant in Chennai, India.

