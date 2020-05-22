Coronavirus’ business impact: Acrylic Fibre Market Forecast Analysis 2019-2027
The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Acrylic Fibre market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Acrylic Fibre market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Acrylic Fibre market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Acrylic Fibre market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Acrylic Fibre market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/8772?source=atm
Reasons to Trust Our Business Insights
- Proven track record of delivering high-quality and insightful market studies
- Data collected from credible sources including product managers, sales representatives, marketing executives, and more
- Providing accurate insights for over ten industrial verticals
- Swift delivery of reports with COVID-19 impact without any delays
- Up-to-date market research and analytical tools used to curate market reports
Critical Data in the Acrylic Fibre Market Report
- Company share analysis and competition landscape
- Recent trends and notable developments in the Acrylic Fibre market space
- Growth projections of each market segment and sub-segment during the forecast period
- COVID-19 impact on the global Acrylic Fibre market
- Recent innovations, product launches, and technological advances relevant to the Acrylic Fibre market
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/8772?source=atm
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Acrylic Fibre market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Acrylic Fibre and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
Market Segmentation
By Fibre Form
- Staple
- Filament
By Dyeing Method
- Acid
- Gel
- Undyed
By Blending
- Wool
- Cotton
- Others
By End Use
- Apparels
- Home Furnishing
- Industrial
- Outdoor
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
The gel dying segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period
The gel dyeing segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, creating total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,100.85 Mn between 2016 and 2026.
The staple fibre segment is likely to possess more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026
The staple fibre segment is expected to hold a disproportionately large share in the global acrylic fibre market throughout the forecast period, accounting for more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026.
Cotton blending segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period
The cotton blending segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. When used in blend with other materials, acrylic fibre enhances the physical and chemical characteristics of the end product; therefore, acrylic fibre increasingly finds use in blend applications.
Apparels end-use segment is estimated to create a significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026
The apparels end-use segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, creating significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026.
Lucrative opportunities for the global acrylic fibre market lie in the APEJ region
In terms of market value, the APEJ acrylic fibre market is projected to increase at a value CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, while markets in Japan, U.S., and Europe are expected to register a below average CAGR. Growth in the APEJ acrylic fibre market is largely attributed to a growing use of acrylic fibre for various applications along with macroeconomic growth of the population driven textile industry in the region.
Leading market players are focussing on adopting environment friendly production processes
Some key players in the global acrylic fibre market are Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.?. (Aksa), Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company, TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., Exlan Japan Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Indian Acrylics Limited, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd., and Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. There are various stringent environmental regulations worldwide on the production of acrylic fibre and hence producers are directing their efforts to ensure compliance by adopting an environment friendly production process.
Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/8772?source=atm
The report resolves the following doubts related to the Acrylic Fibre market:
- Who are the leading market players operating in the current Acrylic Fibre market landscape?
- Which region is expected to dominate the Acrylic Fibre market in terms of market share and size during the forecast period?
- What are the various factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the Acrylic Fibre market in the upcoming years?
- What is the most impactful marketing strategy adopted by players in the Acrylic Fibre market?
- What is the projected CAGR growth of application 1 during the forecast period?
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Coronavirus’ business impact: Acrylic FibreMarket Forecast Analysis 2019-2027 - May 22, 2020
- How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Pressure SensorsMarket: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry - May 22, 2020
- COVID-19: Potential impact on Potassium ChlorideMarket Value Chain and Forecast 2019-2029 - May 22, 2020