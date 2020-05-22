The central airspace management unit (CAMU) manages the jobs of the slot allocation programmer along with handling the flexible use of airspace to enable military operations and exercises, unusual or special events, or any activities that might need the usage of airspace for a particular period of time. Moreover, central airspace management unit CAMU is responsible for routing of traffic affected by adverse weather, and it equilibrizes demand against capacity with the help of the air traffic flow management (ATFM) system after CDM with the suitable aviation community members.

The “Global Central Airspace Management Unit Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the central airspace management unit market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of central airspace management unit market with detailed market segmentation by application, end user. The global central airspace management unit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading central airspace management unit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the central airspace management unit market.

The global central airspace management unit market is segmented on the basis of application, end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as military, commercial. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as communication, navigation, surveillance, automation & simulation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global central airspace management unit market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The central airspace management unit market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting central airspace management unit market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the central airspace management unit market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the central airspace management unit market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from central airspace management unit market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for central airspace management unit market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the central airspace management unit market.

The report also includes the profiles of key central airspace management unit market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ATNS SOC Limited

DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH

Honeywell International Inc

Indra

Metron Aviation, Inc.

Rohde and Schwarz

Thales Group

