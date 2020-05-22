The digital talent acquisition platform help in the identification of skills needed in an employee by assigning them with related projects. Besides, several platforms are being created for up scaling digital talent skills of employees. A global shift is seen among the companies towards artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain an edge over competitors, due to this there is increasing dem and for up gradation of employee skills. Organizations are investing in advance training solutions to provide training in particular technology to the employees. Many organizations are utilizing AI for pre-hiring assessments for talent management solutions.

Leading Players in the Digital Talent Acquisition Market:

Accenture plc

2. BrainStation Inc.

3. Cloudera, Inc.

4. Databricks, Inc.

5. IBM Corporation

6. MapR Technologies, Inc.

7. Oracle Corporation

8. Salesforce. com, inc.

9. SAP SE

10. The Training Associates Corporation

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Digital Talent Acquisition Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Digital Talent Acquisition Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Digital Talent Acquisition Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the GlobalDigital Talent Acquisition Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market. The report on the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Digital Talent Acquisition Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

