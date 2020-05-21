Over 9.6 million people die from cancer every year, says the World Health Organization (WHO). The disease has several genetic factors as well as external factors, such as smoking, radiation exposure, and certain infections. Apart from the fact that the disease has no sure-shot cure, another reason for the high mortality rate is that either it is misdiagnosed or diagnosed in the later stages. An important tool in detecting tumors is computed tomography (CT), which fires X-rays from numerous angles to create a 2D or 3D image of the internal organs.

Download Report Sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/computed-tomography-market/report-sample

These systems come in low-, medium-, and high-slice variants; slice count is the number of portions a body part can be virtually cut into. It is the same as cutting a potato from top to bottom, with humans having the flexibility of how thin they want the slice. For instance, if cooking an au gratin, the slices can be fairly thick, but for chips, they literally need to be wafer-thin. In the case of CT, the higher the slice count, the thinner the slice is. Sometimes, while cutting the potato, it is found that the rot or bad part is quite deep.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=computed-tomography-market

This is the significance of slices in a CT scanner; it helps doctors see what is wrong, fairly deep into the tissue. In the coming years, the demand for high-slice CT scanners is expected to rise the fastest, simply because they look inside the body better and diagnose various conditions. All these types of scanners are used by diagnostic centers and hospitals, of which hospitals currently account for higher use, as they cater to a larger number of patients. In the near future, with the growing awareness about low-cost early disease detection, the usage of these machines would rapidly increase at diagnostic centers.

Hence, with the increasing number of people being diagnosed with cancer and other deadly diseases, the demand for computed tomography systems will continue to rise.