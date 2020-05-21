The prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTI) is growing rapidly, primarily in women. UTIs are among the most frequent clinical bacterial infections in women and account for about 25% of all infections. Approximately 50–60% of women develop UTIs in their lifetime. The infection is caused by Escherichia coli in most patients. Usually, the urinary tract is sterile, however, bacteria may rise from the perianal region and can led to UTI. Pathogens in the bladder can cause irritative symptoms such as urinary urgency and frequency or can be silent. In cases where the bacteria enter the blood stream, they could cause severe complications, including chock, septicemia, and rarely death .

Out of all these, consumable and accessories were the most in demand in the past. There are a number of consumables and accessories, such as needle forceps and needle holders, guidewire, surgical dissectors, stone basket/retrieval device and extractor, drainage bag, catheter, dilator set and ureteral access sheath, stent, fluid flushing device, connecting tube, clamp, overtube, and distal attachment, and biopsy device. Guidewires were the most in demand in the past, which is ascribed to their features such as easy advancement, precise control during surgical procedures, smooth tracking, and maximum manoeuvrability.

When geographic scenario is taken into consideration, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to emerge as the fastest growing urology surgical instrument market in the years to come, which is particularly ascribed to the rising awareness regarding urological disorders, expanding healthcare industry, and leading medical tourism destinations in the region. Moreover, the demand for these instruments in the emerging economies, such as India, Indonesia, and Philippines, is growing due to the rise in their gross domestic product.

In conclusion, the requirement for urology surgical instruments is rising all across the globe because of the growing prevalence of UTIs and CKD.