The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Release Liner Market: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the near Future
COVID-19 Impact on Release Liner Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Release Liner market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Release Liner market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
Market: Segmentation
Segmentation comprises demand for release liner in all the regions and important countries in the region. Application segmentation includes current and estimated demand of release liners for applications such as envelopes & packaging, graphic arts, hygiene, industrial, medical, pressure sensitive label stock and tapes segment. While labeling technology segmentation includes present and forecast demand for release liner with technology such as adhesive applied, in-mold, pressure sensitive labeling and sleeving. Substrates segmentation includes current and estimated demand of film, glassine, polyolefin paper, clay coated paper and art paper.
Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various application for release liner in different regions. We have used the top-down approach to estimate the global release liner market, split by regions. The global application, labeling technology and substrates segment of the market has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Regional demand is the summation of sub-regions and countries within a region. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers.
The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Several primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include OneSource, Factiva, Hoover’s, International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Robotics Industries Association (RIA), Magazines published by the ABB Limited, label expo, packaging world, Alexander Watson Associates BV (AWA) and company annual reports and publications among many others.
Companies mentioned in this report
The report provides detailed competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global release liner market include Mondi, Avery Dennison, 3M, Gascogne laminates, Rayven Inc., UPM Reflatac and Loparex. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy and recent developments.
The market has been segmented as below:
Release Liner Market – Application
- Envelopes and Packaging
- Graphic Arts
- Hygiene
- Industrial
- Medical
- Pressure sensitive label stock
- Tapes
Release Liner Market – Labeling Technology
- Adhesive applied
- In-Mold
- Pressure sensitive labeling
- Sleeving
Release Liner Market – Substrates
- Film
- Glassine
- Polyolefin Paper
- Clay Coated paper
- Art paper
Release Liner Market – Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia & NZ
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Rest of MEA
The key insights of the Release Liner market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Release Liner manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Release Liner industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Release Liner Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
