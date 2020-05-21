Release Liner Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Release Liner Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Release Liner Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Release Liner Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Release Liner market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Release Liner market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Market: Segmentation

Segmentation comprises demand for release liner in all the regions and important countries in the region. Application segmentation includes current and estimated demand of release liners for applications such as envelopes & packaging, graphic arts, hygiene, industrial, medical, pressure sensitive label stock and tapes segment. While labeling technology segmentation includes present and forecast demand for release liner with technology such as adhesive applied, in-mold, pressure sensitive labeling and sleeving. Substrates segmentation includes current and estimated demand of film, glassine, polyolefin paper, clay coated paper and art paper.

Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various application for release liner in different regions. We have used the top-down approach to estimate the global release liner market, split by regions. The global application, labeling technology and substrates segment of the market has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Regional demand is the summation of sub-regions and countries within a region. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Several primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include OneSource, Factiva, Hoover’s, International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Robotics Industries Association (RIA), Magazines published by the ABB Limited, label expo, packaging world, Alexander Watson Associates BV (AWA) and company annual reports and publications among many others.

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global release liner market include Mondi, Avery Dennison, 3M, Gascogne laminates, Rayven Inc., UPM Reflatac and Loparex. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy and recent developments.

Release Liner Market – Application

Envelopes and Packaging

Graphic Arts

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Pressure sensitive label stock

Tapes

Release Liner Market – Labeling Technology

Adhesive applied

In-Mold

Pressure sensitive labeling

Sleeving

Release Liner Market – Substrates

Film

Glassine

Polyolefin Paper

Clay Coated paper

Art paper

Release Liner Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia & NZ Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



