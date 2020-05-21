Owing to the surging geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and soaring healthcare expenditure in several countries, the demand for portable ultrasound devices is expected to increase in the coming years. Since the last few years, there has been a massive rise in healthcare spending by the governments of various countries, especially developing nations, such as India and China, and this has resulted in the development of modern medical devices. Therefore, the improving healthcare infrastructure in numerous countries is boosting the adoption of portable ultrasound devices across the world.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the global portable ultrasound device market is expected to register huge growth over the next few years. Ultrasound is extensively used in both therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Ultrasound imaging is basically a medical imaging method that uses high-frequency sound waves and their echoes for producing cross-sectional images of the body. Portable ultrasound devices are used at point-of-care settings, owing to the fact that these devices are lighter and smaller, and thus convenient to carry everywhere.

Globally, Europe is expected to record huge growth in the adoption of portable ultrasound devices in the coming years. This is mainly attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and soaring geriatric population in this region. In addition to this, the improving healthcare infrastructure in regional countries, on account of the mushrooming investments being made by both private and public firms and numerous government initiatives and incentives, is further pushing the development and adoption of portable ultrasound devices in the region.

Therefore, it can be concluded that owing to the rising geriatric population and the burgeoning need for advanced medical devices and diagnostic systems, the usage of portable ultrasound devices will surge in the coming years.

