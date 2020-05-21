Research Nester released a report titled “Smart Speed Bumps Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global smart speed bumps market in terms of market segmentation by product, by elements, by end user, by connection and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The smart speed bump market is segmented by product, by elements, by end user, by connection and by region. On the basis of product, the market is further segmented into speed bump, speed hump, speed table and speed cushion. The global market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Since people are shifting from conventional technology to advanced technology, smart speed bumps are predicted to witness a great opportunity in the developed nations with controlled traffic and the companies are estimated to earn higher revenue due to lesser competition.

Smart speed bump is an upgrade which is the need of the hour. They are different from normal speed breakers as they open only when the vehicles are exceeding the speed limit and give relaxation to those who are following the guidelines for maximum speed allowed, as well as to the emergency vehicles, i.e., they can pass through it without any interference.

Based on the regional analysis, the smart speed bump market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa region. The market for smart speed bump in Europe is anticipated to hold the leading share as these were first installed at Sweden’s Linkoping and have spread to different states like Uppsala and Malmo. Also, they are estimated to have a great future in the regions where there is less traffic and minimum snowfall.

Growing Need of Advanced Technology in today’s competitive market

The growing need of advanced technology has witnessed a multiplied growth over the years. People today are shifting from traditional technology to modern technology. Smart speed bumps have a great opportunity as they are completely different from other speed breakers. These may require some resources for the installation and maintenance however, which is estimated to be a very effective option in order to control the traffic and prevent people from speeding.

However, there are concerns regarding the damage done to cars as it has been observed that even when being driven at a moderate speed, shock absorption system of cars is damaged due to these speed breakers. Thus, this factor is predicted to limit the growth of smart speed bumps market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of the key player of smart speed bumps market, which includes company profiling of Edeva. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of smart speed bumps market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

