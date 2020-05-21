In this report, the Global Superconducting Cables market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Superconducting Cables market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Superconducting power cables act as a bridge between electric energy transmission and distribution. In a superconducting power cable, a superconducting conductor that reaches superconductivity of zero electric resistance below a specific low temperature is used, allowing low-loss transmission of large currents.

The global installation production of superconducting cables increased from 5624 meter in 2013 to 8295 meter in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%. In 2017, the global superconducting cables market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Nexans, AMSC and Furukawa Electric are major manufacturers of this industry. Nexans is a global leader. In 2017, the installation production of Nexans was 1327 meter, and the holds a share of 16%. In Europe and the United States, Nexans, AMSC and STI are the market leader. Furukawa Electric, SEI and SuNam are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

As the transmission medium for HVDC applications, superconductor cables can move virtually any amount of power with much greater efficiency than any other transmission technology – and they move it underground, out of site and out of harm’s way. In 2017, the Superconducting Cables consumption (sales) in Grid and Smart Grid was 4881, and it will reach 11690 in 2024; while the sales market share in Grid and Smart Grid was 58.84% in 2017 and will be 58.88% in 2024. Within the next 10 years, superconducting power cables could offer significant power transmission solutions for densely populated, high load areas.

Superconductors come in two types, low-temperature (LTS) and high-temperature (HTS). At present, the main type of superconducting cables is the second-generation YBCO Cables, which will also be the mainstream of future development. The first generation HTS will gradually be eliminated. However, YBCO Cables maybe quickly be eliminated by the new materials with better cost and performance in the future. Therefore, the core technology of superconducting cables is superconducting materials.

These unique characteristics of superconducting cables make them an attractive technology, especially in urban areas where underground space and land availability is. In these urban areas, the networks are most often reaching their capacity limits, making the case for investigating the feasibility of using HTS cables in electricity distribution networks even stronger. However, the high cost is a key factor limiting the development of this industry.

In 2019, the global Superconducting Cables market size was US$ 266.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Superconducting Cables market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Superconducting Cables industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

YBCO Cables

Bi-2212 Cables

Bi2223 Cables

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Grid and Smart Grid

Industrial Applications

Others

Nexans

AMSC

MetOx

Furukawa Electric

STI

Bruker

Fujikura

SEI

SuNam

SHSC

Innost

