Research Nester has released a report titled “Aircraft Evacuation Slide Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers a detailed overview of the global aircraft evacuation slide market in terms of market segmentation by aircraft type, product type, distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model.

Aircraft evacuation slide is an inflatable slide that allows human being to descend safely from the exit door of the aircraft during the situation of an emergency. Aircraft evacuation slides are available in different forms based on the application and includes products such as, evacuation life rafts, slides, systems, personal flotation devices, and ejection seats.

The market is segmented by aircraft type into fixed wing and rotary wing. Among these segments, the fixed-wing segment has the largest market share and it is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the rising production of fixed-wing aircrafts, backed by the increasing number of travellers worldwide and the increase in cargo shipments.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Download/Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2491

The aircraft evacuation slides market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Growing need amongst aircraft operators and aircraft manufacturers for emergency aircraft landing equipment to tackle an emergency situation crisis, followed by the rising incidences of accidents of aircrafts and the increasing risks of aircraft crash are some of the factors anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global aircraft evacuation slide market.

Regionally, the aircraft evacuation slides market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. The market for aircraft evacuation slides in North America is predicted to hold the leading share on account of the presence of leading manufacturers of aircraft evacuation slides in the region.

Increase In The Number Of Passengers Opting For Air Travel

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in one of its statistics, stated that passengers carried on scheduled services reached 4.3 billion in the year 2018, which was increase by 6.4% from the year 2017.

The statistics portray the increasing passenger traffic around the globe, which is also raising the need amongst aircraft operators for enhanced passenger safety. Backed by the increasing focus of the regulatory bodies for passenger safety, there is a rising demand for aircraft evacuation slides amongst the aircraft manufacturers as well as aircraft operators, which is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the growth of the global aircraft evacuation slide market.

However, the concern for the huge financial support required for the manufacturing of aircraft evacuation slides is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2491

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global aircraft evacuation slides market which includes company profiling of EAM Worldwide, Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd., Collins Aerospace, DART Aerospace, Safran (EPA: SAF), Lufthansa Technik, Switlik Parachute Co., Survitec Group Limited, Tulmar Safety Systems and JAMCO Corporation (TYO: 7408). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global aircraft evacuation slides market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Browse Complete Summary of this report @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-aircraft-evacuation-slide-market/2491

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates, and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at the right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-aircraft-evacuation-slide-market-to-expand-at-a-significant-cagr-throughout-2020-2028-on-the-back-0f-increasing-adoption-of-evacuation-slides-by-aircraft-manufacturers-2020-05-20?tesla=y