Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverages market was valued at US$ 4,927.2 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to reach US$ 7,452.1 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 – 2027.

Increasing demand for RTD alcoholic beverages in United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and Finland is anticipated to propel market growth in Europe at a greater extent.

Europe comprises several countries such as the Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest Of Europe. Europe accounts for a remarkable share in the RTD alcoholic beverages market. RTD alcoholic beverages are a good substitute for full-strength alcoholic drinks. The consumers looking for cutting down alcohol consumption prefer these beverages as they have very low alcohol levels. Moreover, a wide range of low alcohol beverages with innovative flavors are available in the market. Low alcohol beverages have had most of the alcohol removed by osmosis (many still contain up to 0.5 percent alcohol). These beverages prove to be a better choice for anyone who should avoid alcohol altogether or want to reduce their alcohol intake. RTD alcoholic beverage is ideal for moderate drinkers without health problems. Drinking alcohol drinks is associated with a risk of developing health problems such as mental and behavioral disorders, including alcohol dependence, major non-communicable diseases such as liver cirrhosis, some cancers and cardiovascular diseases, as well as injuries resulting from violence and road clashes and collisions. The growing awareness among the consumers about the disadvantages associated with high consumption of alcohol beverages boosts the market for RTD alcoholic beverages. These beverages mostly have low alcohol content which further boosts the market growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009830/

Market Insights

RTD alcoholic beverages are gaining popularity over the past few years and are mostly consumed as cocktails and long drinks. The growing preference for RTD cocktails by millennial in developed countries and the easy availability of these products in the market is driving the growth of the RTD alcoholic beverages market. Moreover, the alcohol content in RTD alcoholic beverages is low as compared to other alcoholic drinks. Thus, RTD alcoholic drinks are gaining acceptance by a larger millennial consumer base, which, in turn, is catalyzing the market growth. The young population is shifting their alcohol consumption habits from beer, wine, and spirits to RTD alcoholic beverages. This trend is projected to lead to a fundamental shift in the RTD alcoholic beverage industry since the millennial generation is now the largest and most important demographic for the RTD alcoholic beverage brands.

The availability of a wide range of flavors, light alcohol content, and convenience are attracting maximum young millennial to try these products. Currently, there are beer cocktails, like Watermelon Frose-Rita Cocktail in pouches ready for the Millennial’s tailgate or picnic. Easy to drink and heartier in alcohol content, RTD’s are enjoyed by both men and women.

Base Type Insights

On the basis of base type, the global RTD alcoholic beverages is bifurcated as whiskey, rum, vodka, gin and others. The consumers prefer whiskey based RTD over other alcoholic beverages due to its variety of flavors such as fruity and smoky. Advancement and innovations in the manufacturing of RTD alcoholic drinks, backed with an increasing number of whiskey distilleries, are the key factors that are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The shifting lifestyle of consumers, high disposable income, consumption habits of whiskey is expected to propel market growth significantly. Moreover, growing inclination towards organic whiskey is also expected to carter the growth of the whiskey over the forecast period.

Packaging Type Insights

On the basis of type, the global RTD alcoholic beverages is bifurcated as bottles, cans and others. Bottle packaging has been one of the primary reasons that have been inclining the consumers and has helped in favoring the RTD alcoholic beverages across the globe. Different types of bottle packaging are available in the market that creates an attractive appearance for the RTD alcoholic beverages. The three types of bottle packaging available are standard, premium, and super-premium. The standard bottle packaging is widely used for the RTD alcoholic packaging due to its low pricing and easy availability. The standard glass used in the RTD alcoholic packaging is proven to bear zero interactions with the beverage that helps in maintaining the flavor, aroma, and strength of the RTD alcoholic beverage. The manufacturing cost of the standard bottles is quite low as compared to the premium and ultra-premium glass packaging that helps to favor the RTD alcoholic beverages market. Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced glass as “generally recognized as safe” mode for packaging. Premium glass bottles are the types of bottles that include attractive features and value to the consumer.

EUROPE RTD ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MARKET SEGMENTATION

RTD alcoholic beverages Market, by Base Type

Whiskey

Rum

Vodka

Gin

Others

RTD alcoholic beverages Market, by Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Others

RTD alcoholic beverages Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Europe RTD alcoholic beverages Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Company Profiles

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Bacardi Limited

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Suntory Holdings Limited

Brown-Forman

Heineken N.V.

Diageo plc.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Purchase this Premium Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009830/

Contact Us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]