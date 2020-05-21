The Europe rare neurological disease treatment market is expected to reach US$ 3,763.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,048.10 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of rare neurological diseases, increasing awareness about rare diseases, and robust pipeline drugs in the Europe region. However, higher cost of rare neurological disease treatments is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

A large group of rare diseases that have inefficient diagnoses and treatments are the neurological disease. These diseases target the nervous system, which include the brain, spinal cord, and all the nerves that run throughout the human body. There is no surety regarding the onset of the diseases; some can strike during childhood, whereas others can affect even highly aged people.

In the world of medicine, rare neurological diseases represent significant burden on health systems in terms of disease diagnosis, treatment, and management. Some of the majorly observed rare neurological diseases comprises narcolepsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and others. According to a data published by World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that about 30 million Europeans in 27 EU-countries suffer from a rare disease. Additionally, increasing prevalence of rare neurological diseases is expected to drive the growth of the rare neurological disease treatment market during the forecast period.

Rapid developments in healthcare and drug discovery are leading to the introduction of new therapeutic solutions for the treatment of rare neurological diseases. Authorities such as World Health Organization are taking constructive steps to encourage the research activities to find a remedy for rare neurological disease treatment. For instance, in recent decades, considerable attention has been paid worldwide to stimulate the research, development and marketing of medicinal products for rare diseases. In the EU over 70 products have been approved as therapy in more than 45 rare diseases indications. An analysis of designated and approved orphan medicines in the EU revealed that treatment of rare diseases was mainly developed in the field of oncology followed by metabolism. Such increasing awareness and developments for rare neurological diseases are likely to boost the growth of the rare neurological disease treatment market in Europe during the forecast period.

The increasing use of rare neurological disease treatment in medical treatment cases in Europe is expected to drive rare neurological disease treatment market the growing pharmaceuticals industry in the country create a lucrative opportunity and the presence of an established market for rare neurological disease treatment.

EUROPE RARE NEUROLOGICAL DISEASE TREATMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – By Indication

Narcolepsy

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Alzheimer’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Other Indications

Europe Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – By Drug Type

Organic Compounds

Biologics

Europe Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Europe Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – By Mode of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Europe Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Europe Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – Companies Mentioned

Allergan plc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

