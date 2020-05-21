The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more.

Blood clot devices are used to dissolve the blood clots formed in a vein or artery. Blood clots disrupt the delivery of oxygen-rich blood to the brain due to blockage in the artery, which leads to ischemic strokes. These blood clots can travel to the lungs from the legs or other parts of the body as well. The clot management devices are used to prevent potential ischemic strokes, heart attack and sever legs pain by eliminating these blood clots from the artery.

The growth of the global clot management devices market can be attributed to the increasing demand for effective thrombectomy devices and rising number of lifestyle diseases due to smoking, lack of physical activity and obesity. Moreover, the increasing adoption of percutaneous devices instead of open surgical procedures likely to add novel opportunities for the global clot management devices market over the forecast period.

1. Cook

2. Medtronic

3. Boston Scientific Corporation

4. Teleflex Incorporated

5. Stryker

6. AngioDynamics

7. iVascular SLU.

8. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

9. Straub Medical AG

10. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Clot Management Devices Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into neurovascular embolectomy devices, embolectomy balloon catheters, percutaneous thrombectomy devices, catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT) devices and inferior vena cava filters (IVCF). The percutaneous thrombectomy devices segment is further segmented into mechanical thrombectomy, aspiration thrombectomy and percutaneous mechanical thrombectomy (PMT). The inferior vena cava filters (IVCF) segment also bifurcated into Permanent IVCF and Retrievable IVCF. Based on end user, the clot management devices market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers and others.

The Clot Management Devices Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

