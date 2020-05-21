Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market during the assessment period.

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

manufacturers have a vital role in the penetration and development of advanced driver assistance systems. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to enhance safety technologies. Increasing initiatives in the automotive sector to enhance car safety and develop autonomous vehicles are triggering higher investments in ADAS by OEMs. This is expected to create potential opportunities for testing equipment needed for ADAS.

According to this research report, the demand for advanced driver assistance system is expected to increase at a stellar rate in the coming years. The sales of advanced driver assistance systems testing equipment is poised to grow at a higher rate of more than 12% during the forecast period (2018-2028) and is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 140 Mn by end of the assessment year (2028).

Automotive OEMs are original manufacturers of vehicles. With growing awareness of road safety systems, rapid penetration of ADAS is being witnessed. OEMs are incorporating ADAS in their vehicles to ensure enhanced vehicle protection. This has resulted in increased use of testing equipment for ADAS by OEMs. The sale of ADAS testing equipment by OEMs is estimated to surpass US$ 100 Mn by end of the assessment period (2028).

