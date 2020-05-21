Cosmetic Ingredients are chemical ingredients used in the formulation of various cosmetic and personal care products. They may either function as active ingredients or inactive ingredients in different cosmetic formulations. The cosmetic ingredients can either be sourced from natural sources or synthesized in laboratories. Some of the frequently used cosmetic ingredients in the cosmetic industry include moisturizers, surfactants, preservatives, pigments, pearl essence, Diatomaceous Earth, squalene, lanolin, carmine, etc.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– Ashland Inc

– BASF SE

– Clariant AG

– Croda International PLC

– Evonik Industries AG

– Lonza Group AG

– Sederma Inc

– Sumitomo Group

– The Dow Chemical Company

– Wacker Chemie AG

What is the Dynamics of Cosmetic Ingredients Market?

Increased consumer spending on beautification products, growing image consciousness, and a rise in purchasing power has been a major factor behind the growth of the cosmetic industry and its allied cosmetic ingredients industry. The rising demand for anti-aging and skincare cosmetic products from the geriatric population has boosted the demand for cosmetic products and cosmetic ingredients. Moreover, the entry of international cosmetic brands in emerging markets in the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America are also expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the cosmetic ingredient industries.

What is the SCOPE of Cosmetic Ingredients Market?

The “Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cosmetic ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, functionality, and geography. The global cosmetic ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cosmetic ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global cosmetic ingredients market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and functionality. On the basis of product type, the cosmetic ingredients market is segmented into, surfactant, emollient, polymer, oleochemical, botanical extracts, rheology modifier, preservative, emulsifier and stabilizer, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, skin care, hair care, makeup, fragrance, oral care, and others. Based on functionality, the global cosmetic ingredients market is segmented into, cleansing agents and foamers, aroma, moisturising, speciality, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Cosmetic Ingredients Market?

he report analyzes factors affecting the cosmetic ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cosmetic ingredients market in these regions.

