Analysis Report on Cardiac Pacemaker Market

market taxonomy or segments covered in the report. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the global cardiac pacemaker market, which includes Persistence Market Research analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, and reimbursement scenario that is influencing the growth of the global cardiac pacemaker market. It also includes an insight into pricing of the products. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on a weighted average model have been included in the global cardiac pacemaker market report after detailed analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the market.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into implantable pacemaker and external pacemaker. Implantable pacemaker are further sub segmented into single chamber, dual chamber and biventricular pacemaker, all the three sub segment have exhibited a negative CAGR due to device malfunctioning. Further, based on end-user segmentation, hospitals segments are the most attractive segment for cardiac pacemaker market compared to ambulatory surgical centers as most of the pacemaker implants are performed in registered hospitals.

The next section of the report analyses cardiac pacemaker market by region and provides market outlook for 2016–2024. The report also analyses the impact of drivers and restraints in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The above sections—by product type, end users, and region—evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the global cardiac pacemaker market for 2016–2024. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2016–2024.

In the final section of the report on the global cardiac pacemaker market, ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the cardiac pacemaker market product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are pacemaker devices. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the cardiac pacemaker market value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in cardiac pacemaker market.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the global cardiac pacemaker market.

Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers include Medtronic’s, St.Jude Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Lepu Medical Technology Co ltd., MEDICOWEB, Pacetronix ltd., LivaNova Plc., and Osypka Medical GmbH.

Research methodology

To ascertain cardiac pacemaker market size, we have also considered revenue generated by device manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the cardiac pacemaker market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the cardiac pacemaker market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand, and the economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze it based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market, and to identify the right opportunities across the cardiac pacemaker market.

The cardiac pacemaker market segments in terms of product type, end users, and regions are analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the cardiac pacemaker market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for pacemaker implant globally, Persistence Market Research has developed the cardiac pacemaker market ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities.

