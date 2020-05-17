P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Vehicle Tracking System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The market is emerging and is projected to witness notable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). The growing demand for fleet telematics solutions is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market across the world. With the help of these solutions, vehicle fleet operators can track their vehicles and analyze them on several parameters, including performance, location, and fuel consumption.

Geographically, North America held a significant share in the vehicle tracking system market during the historical period. The region accounts for a large number of commercial transport fleet operators. Besides, the provision of vehicles on lease and rent, coupled with the growth in the transportation sector, is fueling the demand for vehicle tracking systems in the region.

Environmental factors often lead to unclear communication, further resulting in poor user experience. This, in turn, limits the adoption of vehicle tracking systems, thus hampering the market growth. These systems use GPS to track vehicle location and route. Moreover, they require a direct line of sight between the satellite and the receiver. If any object lies within the direct path, it can diverge the signal of GPS and result in a poor connection. Numerous environment factors, such as steep hillsides, dense trees, tall buildings, or even heavy cloud coverage, can weaken GPS signals. Thus, many times, these devices give delayed results due to geographical limitations. This factor constrains the growth of the vehicle tracking system market to some extent.

Vehicle Tracking System Market Segmentation

By Tracker Type

Wired

Wireless

By Type

Active

Passive

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs)

By Application

Mobile Tracking

Satellite Tracking

Cellular Tracking

By Technology