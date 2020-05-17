Used Car Market By Vehicle Type, Vendor Type, Fuel Type and Forecast Report by 2030
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Used Car Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The used car or pre-owned car market comprises buying and selling used cars either through online or traditional platforms. The global used car market is projected to exhibit substantial growth rate during the forecast period.
Based on vendor type, the used car market is categorized into organized, semi-organized, and unorganized. Among these, the organized category is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the fact that organized car dealers are more trustworthy and offer lucrative deals and services as compared to dealers in other categories.
Geographically, the used car market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, APAC is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be owing to rising disposable incomes and increasing car ownership, leading to shift or upgrade to pre-owned cars from the two-wheelers.
Rapid shift to buy used cars from the vehicle manufacturer-dealers is the major trend in the market. Many automobile manufacturers have entered into the used car market and are aiming to increase their share in it by being organized dealers. Their brand values enable them to attract more consumers and sell the used cars with several attractive offers, such as instant discount, easy payment schemes, and initial regular maintenance services at low cost. Hence, increasing preference of buying pre-owned cars from vehicle manufacturer-dealers is a major trend in the market.
Used Car Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
- Hatchback
- Sedan
- Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)
By Vendor Type
- Organized
- Semi-organized
- Unorganized
By Fuel Type
- Gasoline
- Diesel
This study covers
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
