Increasing life expectancy and fall in the birth rates are the major reasons for rise in the aging population. The people in this category require extensive care, since they are more prone to illness due to low immunity levels and longer recovery time. Increase in the aging population in the U.S., Germany, China and India in the next few years, is expected to create high demand for BPH treatment devices, since the population aged 50 years and above is more prone to BPH, and therefore tend to opt for various treatments that involve the use of procedures such as TURP, prostate implants and laser based treatments. Thus, growing aging population acts as a strong driver supporting the increase in the number of BPH procedures performed.

According to the National Institute of Health, it has been estimated that around 14 million men in the U.S. had symptoms suggestive of BPH, which can affect 50% of men aged between 51 and 60 years of age, and up to 90% of men aged more than 80 years. With 50% of men getting affected with BPH, there is a consequent increase in the BPH procedures.

As per the findings of the research, surgical procedure held the largest share in the global BPH procedures, primarily due to increasing prevalence of BPH disorders. The number of laser based procedure is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period since these procedures are as effective as surgical procedures and reduce the hospital stay time. Hospitals held the largest share of the number of BPH procedures performed, based on the end user. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to witness the highest inflow of BPH patients for treatment during the forecast period, due to development of technologically advanced BPH procedures and rising prevalence of BPH disorders leading to the growth in the number of patients treated in the ambulatory surgical centers.