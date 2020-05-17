The rising prevalence of cyber-attacks across the world is one of the biggest factors fuelling growth in the demand for cybersecurity solutions all around the world. Since the last few years, there has been a massive surge in the incidence of cyber attacks, owing to the rising internet penetration, soaring number of smartphone users, increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD), and escalating enterprise mobility requirements i across the world. Due to the increasing awareness regarding security breaches, a majority of information technology (IT) companies (95% of the companies) have significantly increased their expenditure in cybersecurity solutions.

The other major factor propelling the demand for cybersecurity solutions is the increasing usage of smartphones across the world. The modern mobile devices are equipped with a plethora of advanced features similar to personal computers such as GPS navigation, access to email, internet, and many other applications, which consequently make them extremely susceptible to cyber-attacks. Moreover, the security measures in these phones like firewalls are not updated regularly, which make the sensitive information stored in these devices such as contact details and password details much more enticing to cyber adversaries, which in turn, boost the demand for cybersecurity.

Driven by the above-mentioned factors, the global cyber security market is expected to demonstrate huge growth in its revenue over the next few years. Cybersecurity provides security in areas of network, application, endpoint, wireless, and cloud. Amongst these, the adoption of cybersecurity solutions for areas of enterprise applications is expected to be the highest in the coming years. This is mainly attributed to the rising demand for protecting enterprise data and applications from highly complex cyber attacks.

The most major trend currently being witnessed in the cyber security market is the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions amongst companies operating in various sectors. Due to the soaring number of cyber attacks across the globe against companies in multiple sectors, the enterprises are increasingly preferring inorganic growth strategy. Large enterprises are acquiring smaller companies in order to expand their business and operations across the world and the small and medium companies are merging in order to provide their products and services all around the world. For instance, Microsoft recently bought an Israeli company called Hexadite for $100 million.