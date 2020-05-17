In terms of application, the anti-counterfeiting packaging market is divided into food & beverage, clothing & apparel, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and others. Among these, the pharmaceutical & healthcare division dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017), with a share of more than 25.0% in 2017, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period.

The reason for this is the growing pharmaceutical production and increasing concerns regarding health. In addition to this, pharmaceutical counterfeiting is on the rise across the globe, which is why manufacturers are opting for anti-counterfeiting packaging.

Among all the regions, namely Europe, Central & South America (CSA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America accounted for more than 40.0% share of the anti-counterfeiting packaging market in 2017 and is further projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The rising focus of manufacturers on brand protection is another factor resulting in the growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging market. The pharmaceutical industry, for example, is making use of anti-counterfeit packaging technologies because of the damage caused by the utilization of spurious products.

As per the industry experts, even in the most secure markets, about 1% of all drugs in circulation are counterfeit. The consumption of spurious drugs can severely damage the health of the consumers and at times can be life-threatening.