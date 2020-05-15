Decking is defined as a flat or profiled (anti-slip) timber surface designed as a structure to be deployed for outdoor use. Decking finds applications in the residential and non-residential sectors. Different types of woods are used for different applications. For instance, treated lumber (mainly softwood) is used for the substructure part of the deck. For the surface part of the deck, either hardwood or WPCs are preferred.

Timber decking market is highly driven by the residential, non-residential, public and private construction activities, and by consumer wealth and increased spending. The global housing market has recovered from the global economic recession, which can be observed with the recovery of the house price index since 2014. For instance, in China, although the overall prices have been declining since 2014 but it was mainly due to an oversupply of units. The overall construction market for both the residential and non-residential sectors in the EU was stagnant, but post-2014, it has picked up strongly in the UK, the Netherlands, and Spain. With an increase in new housing unit projects across the world, the timber decking market will see sustainable growth due to investment in the decking projects as part of the housing project as 50% of housing projects in the North America have wooden decks.

In 2018, the global Timber Decking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Timber Decking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Timber Decking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Advantage Trim & Lumber

Fiberon

Timber Holding USA

TimberTech

Accsys Technologies

Boral

Cali Bamboo

Dasso Group

East Teak Fine Hardwoods

Eva-Last

MOSO

Millboard

Outdoor Structures Australia

TAMKO

UPM

Western Forest Products

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pressure Treated Wood

Redwood

Cedar

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Non-Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

