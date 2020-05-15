In 2018, the global Third-Party Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3006369

The key players covered in this study

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson

CJ Korea Express

Dachser

Damco International

DSV

Expeditors

GEFCO

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

J.B. Hunt Transport

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Ryder System

SNCF Logistics

Toll Holdings

Agility Logistics

Bollore Logistics

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3006369

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

C2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-third-party-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Third-Party Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 B2B

1.4.3 B2C

1.4.4 C2C

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Food and Beverage

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size

2.2 Third-Party Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players Head office and Area

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155