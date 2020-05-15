Third Party Logistics Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025
In 2018, the global Third-Party Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3006369
The key players covered in this study
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
Nippon Express
C.H. Robinson
CJ Korea Express
Dachser
Damco International
DSV
Expeditors
GEFCO
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
J.B. Hunt Transport
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Ryder System
SNCF Logistics
Toll Holdings
Agility Logistics
Bollore Logistics
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3006369
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2B
B2C
C2C
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods
Retail
Automotive
Food and Beverage
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-third-party-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Third-Party Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 B2B
1.4.3 B2C
1.4.4 C2C
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Consumer Goods
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Automotive
1.5.6 Food and Beverage
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size
2.2 Third-Party Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players Head office and Area
Continued….
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market 2020-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Profit - May 15, 2020
- Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market 2020 Analysis, Key-Segments, Application, Features, Various-Types, High-Demand and Business Outlook 2025 - May 15, 2020
- Global AISG Connector Market 2020 by Types (P&C Reinsurance and Life-Reinsurance), Services, Demand, Growing-Trends, Investment, Top Companies and Regional Outlook 2025 - May 15, 2020