Talent Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025
The Global Talent Management Software Market size was 7860 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.1% during 2019-2025. Talent management software enables the control and management of various aspects of HR actions and helps maintain employees’ details from the date of joining to the date of retirement. Moreover, talent management software incorporates HR activities such as performance management, career pathing management, succession planning, compensation management, assessment and other core HRsolutions, for instance payroll management and leave management. Talent management software helps to develop the productivity of HR staff by providing self-service web interfaces.
A rapid shift toward web-based applications and digitization is the major driver for the increased demand for software solutions, whereas the rate at which different industries are adopting talent management tools and solutions is further anticipated to result in the influx of new and enhanced tools in the marketplace.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2460583
The industry is expanding at a rapid rate owing to many reasons including extensive research and development activities, an optimistic investment landscape, and the increasing interest of large technological companies in the industry developments.
This report focuses on the global Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cornerstone Ondemand
IBM
Lumesse
Oracle
ADP
Peoplefluent
Skillsoft
Saba Software
Talentsoft
Workday
SumTotal Systems
Ultimate Software
TalentGuard
Centranum
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2460583
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Recruiting Management
Compensation Management
Employee Lifecycle Management
Learning and Training Management
Performance Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-talent-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Talent Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Talent Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Recruiting Management
1.4.3 Compensation Management
1.4.4 Employee Lifecycle Management
1.4.5 Learning and Training Management
1.4.6 Performance Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Talent Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Business
1.5.3 Large Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Talent Management Software Market Size
2.2 Talent Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Talent Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Talent Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Talent Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Talent Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Talent Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Talent Management Software Market Concentration Rati
Continued….
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market 2020 Analysis, Key-Segments, Application, Features, Various-Types, High-Demand and Business Outlook 2025 - May 15, 2020
- Global AISG Connector Market 2020 by Types (P&C Reinsurance and Life-Reinsurance), Services, Demand, Growing-Trends, Investment, Top Companies and Regional Outlook 2025 - May 15, 2020
- Global Data Quality Tools Market 2020 Top 10 Players, Latest Innovation, International Growth Trends, Business Growth, Sales and Regional Analysis 2025 - May 15, 2020