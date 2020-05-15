The stock of a corporation is constituted of the equity stock of its owners. A single share of the stock represents fractional ownership of the corporation in proportion to the total number of shares. In liquidation, the stock represents the residual assets of the company that would be due to stockholders after discharge of all senior claims such as secured and unsecured debt. Stockholders’ equity cannot be withdrawn from the company in a way that is intended to be detrimental to the company’s creditors.

EMEA is expected to dominate the global stock market software industry during the forecast period. Accounting for approximately 48% of the total market share in 2017, the introduction and adoption of the stock market software in different European languages will further increase the growth of this industry. Factors such as the higher adoption of this software among end users in the financial sector and the rising implementation of this software in local trade organizations will further lead to the growth of the market.

In 2018, the global Stock Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Stock Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Stock Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Corporate Trading

Innovative Market Analysis

Interactive Data

Monex

Ninja Trader

VectorVest

Worden Brothers

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Charting

Analysis

Trading Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

Financials

Consumer Goods

Industrials

Technology

Consumer Services

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Basic Materials

Oil and Gas

Utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Stock Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Stock Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stock Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Stock Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Charting

1.4.3 Analysis

1.4.4 Trading Platform

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Stock Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Financials

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Industrials

1.5.5 Technology

1.5.6 Consumer Services

1.5.7 Telecommunications

1.5.8 Healthcare

1.5.9 Basic Materials

1.5.10 Oil and Gas

1.5.11 Utilities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Stock Software Market Size

2.2 Stock Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Stock Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Stock Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Stock Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Stock Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Stock Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Stock Software Market Concentration

Continued….

