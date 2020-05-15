Stick Packaging is type of flexible pouch suitable for food packaging. It derives its name by its shape which is similar to a stick of gum. Stick Packs are skinny flexible pouches for dry powders. Stick packs are narrow and convenient; one can easily pour the contents of the package into other form. They are a very economical and efficient form of food packaging. They are found to be smaller than a sugar pack or portion pack so that the footprints on the environment is comparatively lower than other forms.

Currently, the demand for sustainable packaging is prevailing in the global stick packaging market with the development of eco-friendly packaging solution. Continuous development and innovation in the area of flexible packaging has supported manufacturers in creating small packaging products, ultimately driving the demand for stick packaging. Another key factor for the growth of global stick packaging market is the rising disposable income coupled with growth of the global retail industry. In addition to this, the rising demand for the packaged food due to health issues is another factor that is driving the growth of global stick packaging market. Another reason towards the growth of global stick packaging market is the busy life style of the consumer that encourage the consumption of on-the-go product. The need for the high barrier flexible packaging such as moisture free, dust free solution is another prominent reason to drive the growth of the global stick packaging market. However, the stringent regulatory landscape towards the use of plastic is expected to hinder the growth of the global stick packaging market over the forecast period.

Global stick packaging market is expected to witness a stable growth with North America to dominate the global stick packaging market in terms of revenue. Furthermore, the manufacturers in developing economies such as China, Brazil, India and ASEAN countries are gradually shifting their focus towards innovative flexible packaging solution from traditional rigid packaging solution in order to increase their sales.

In 2018, the global Stick Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-stick-packaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

