A communications satellite is an artificial satellite that relays and amplifies radio telecommunications signals via a transponder; it creates a communication channel between a source transmitter and a receiver at different locations on Earth. Communications satellites are used for television, telephone, radio, internet, and military applications. There are over 2,000 communications satellites in Earth’s orbit, used by both private and government organizations.Satellite Communication Services are kinds of Communication Services var satellite.

In 2018, the global Satellite Communication Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Satellite Communication Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite Communication Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intelsat

SES

Eutelsat

Telesat

China Satcom

SKY Perfect JSAT Group

AsiaSat

Optus

Hellas Sat

Hisposat

Inmarsat

Globecomm Systems

Iridium Communications

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Hughes Network Systems

KVH Industries

Viasat

Harris Caprock Communications

Globecomm Systems

VT Idirect

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Merchant Shipping

Transport

Maritime vessels

Governments

Leisure Vessels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Satellite Communication Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Satellite Communication Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Satellite Communication Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

