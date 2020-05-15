Latest Innovations in Advanced Flexographic Printing Inks Market that will Drive the Growth of Industry
In 2018, the market size of Flexographic Printing Inks Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexographic Printing Inks .
This report studies the global market size of Flexographic Printing Inks , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3182?source=atm
This study presents the Flexographic Printing Inks Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Flexographic Printing Inks history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Flexographic Printing Inks market, the following companies are covered:
segmented as follows:
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Type
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- UV-cured
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Application
- Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- Corrugated Containers
- Folding Cartons
- Tags & Labels
- Others
- Others (Including Newspapers, Magazines, and Journals)
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Resin
- Nitrocellulose
- Polyamide
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
- Others
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Flexographic inks are manufactured by using petrochemical-derived raw materials such as resins, carbon black, mineral oils, solvents, and intermediates. Flexographic inks are used in the flexographic printing process, which is commonly employed in flexible package printing. The popularity of flexographic printing can be attributed to the fact that it can be used on a wide range of substrates.
- Among types, the global flexographic inks market is dominated by the water-based segment. Water-based flexographic inks are preferred due to their low price and eco-friendly properties.
- Among applications, the market is dominated by the packaging segment. Flexible packaging and corrugated containers sub-segments dominate the packaging segment.
- Among resins, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment, closely followed by the polyamide segment. Polyurethane resins are preferred, as they can be used with a wide range of plastic packaging applications.
- Among regions, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of flexographic inks, due to the large volume of manufacturing that takes place in the region
- The global flexographic inks market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the negative effect of increased digitization and rise in the adoption of the digital printing technology worldwide
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/3182?source=atm
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Flexographic Printing Inks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flexographic Printing Inks , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flexographic Printing Inks in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Flexographic Printing Inks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Flexographic Printing Inks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/3182?source=atm
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Flexographic Printing Inks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flexographic Printing Inks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ice WineMarket : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019to 2043 - May 16, 2020
- How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) SoftwareMarket : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2032 - May 16, 2020
- Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Spiral ClassifiersMarket to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 to 2028 - May 16, 2020