Industrial Robotics Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2028
Top Companies in the Global Industrial Robotics Market:
The report segments the industrial robotics market based on types of robots such as cylindrical robots, articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other types of robots. The market has further been segmented on the basis of industries served which comprises electrical & electronics industry, automotive industry, machinery industry, chemical, rubber & plastics industry, metals industry, precision & optics industry, food & beverages industry, and other types of industries. Besides, the report segments the market based on functions, which includes materials handling function, soldering and welding function, assembling & disassembling function, milling, cutting and processing function, painting and dispensing function, and other types of functions. Finally, the report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). All these segments have been further estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion).
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Cartesian
- Articulated
- Cylindrical
- SCARA
- Others
- Electrical & Electronics
- Automotive
- Machinery
- Chemical, Rubber & Plastics
- Food & Beverages
- Metals
- Precision & Optics
- Others
- Materials Handling
- Milling, Cutting and Processing
- Soldering and Welding
- Painting and Dispensing
- Assembling & Disassembling
- Others
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Robotics Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges
1.4.3 Hopper Dredges
1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial Robotics Market Size
2.1.1 Global Industrial Robotics Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Industrial Robotics Production 2014-2025
2.2 Industrial Robotics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Industrial Robotics Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Industrial Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Industrial Robotics Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Robotics Market
2.4 Key Trends for Industrial Robotics Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Industrial Robotics Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Industrial Robotics Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Industrial Robotics Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Industrial Robotics Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Industrial Robotics Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Industrial Robotics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 Industrial Robotics Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
