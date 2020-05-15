Growing number of manufacturers producing product from recycled or renewable sources along with rising consumer demand for sustainable & bio-based fabrics may stimulate growth of polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market demand. These products are recyclable as they can undergo natural decomposition or can be incinerated without emitting hazardous substances. These products possess excellent air permeability, tensile strength, fire, water & bacterial resistance and are non-allergenic thus increasing their suitability for disposable packaging, hygiene products, protective equipment, bedsheets and agricultural films further boosting PP nonwoven fabrics market growth. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Market analysis based on Product, Application, Country Outlook, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 11 billion by 2024.

UK staples based polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market size was over USD 360 million by 2024 pertaining to the presence of healthcare infrastructure and rising application potential in hygiene products to deal with adult incontinence in the country. These products offer high durability and strength which increases their suitability for use in construction, automotive and geotextile industries.

Italy PP nonwoven fabrics market from furniture applications may surpass USD 50 million in the predicted timeframe on account of lifestyle changes which has resulted in citizens spending more time at home. There has been a rising preference for smaller homes in the country pertaining to economic recession which has stimulated demand for products with an emotional or aesthetic component such as furniture. These products are smooth, uniform and soft which has led to rising demand for furniture padding, noise-regulating carpets and upholstery curtains thereby accelerating polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market size.

Kimberley-Clark, Toray Industries, ExxonMobil, SABIC, Mitsui Chemicals and Fiberweb are some of the major manufacturers in the Europe PP nonwoven fabrics market. Several manufacturers are engaging in strategic mergers & acquisitions to achieve a competitive edge and maximize PP nonwoven fabrics market share.

Segments we Cover:

Europe PP Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size, By Product

Spunbonded

Staples

Meltblown

Composite

Europe PP Nonwoven Fabrics Market Growth, By Application

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Geotextiles

Furniture

Carpet

Agriculture

Others

