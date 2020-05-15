The Global Homeland Security Market size was 326200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 649900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

Homeland security systems in a country helps to avoid any kind of terrorist attacks on the country and provides security against severe attacks and threats.

The market for homeland security is primarily driven by several government initiatives undertaken to restrict increasing terrorist threats and cross border insurgency. In addition, rising cases of illegal immigration, drug smuggling and human trafficking is compelling the governments of various nations to invest heavily in procurement of homeland security products.. Adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by various armies for border surveillance is also influencing the growth of this category.

North America is the leading regional market due to technological advancement and huge expenditure in defense segment. North America is followed closely by the Asia Pacific owing to its substantial investments in military technologies by countries such as China and India. European region is also a promising market and has shown a rapid growth for homeland security products for countering terrorist threats. In rest of the world, the growth of homeland security market is largely driven by countries such as Brazil, UAE and Turkey.

This report focuses on the global Homeland Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Homeland Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Intelligence and Surveillance System

Detection and Monitoring System

Weapon System

Access Control System

Modeling and Simulation

Communication System

Platforms

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Border Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Cyber Security

CBRN Security

Mass Transit Security

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Homeland Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Homeland Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Homeland Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

