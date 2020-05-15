Learning analytics software uses tools and applications for collecting, managing, and analyzing both structured and unstructured data to improve multiple processes and activities that are a part of the education industry, achieve strategic goals, and enable better decision making. Learning analytics has applications in various aspects of education. As this is a growing market, it is expected to influence the evolving needs of higher education institutions in the US.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2460734

A key trend that will boost market growth is the increased focus on budget management. Analytical solutions devised by vendors can be used for varied suitable areas in the education industry. The most prominent uses include student recruitment, student retention, and curriculum development. Apart from these, higher educational institutions are interested in installing the software solution for improving operational efficiencies on campus. A key growth driver is the emphasis on personalized learning. The traditional approach of learning methodology required teachers to do the knowledge sharing. They were the sole providers of information and students had limited access to learning sources. Institutions are now shifting toward the knowledge pull pedagogy method wherein students are given the liberty and flexibility to learn specific concept with the help of numerous online sources such as digital libraries. Since students have access to vast amounts of information, they are bound to grow curious about various topics and concepts they come across as they learn. In additions, different students have different learning patterns. These traits are being identified and are triggering the need to implement learning analytics in the education system.

In 2018, the global Higher Education Learning Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.\

This report focuses on the global Higher Education Learning Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Higher Education Learning Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2460734

The key players covered in this study

D2L

Microsoft

Oracle

Pearson Education

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Learner Efficiency

Student Retention

Institutional Management

Instructional Design

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-higher-education-learning-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Higher Education Learning Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Higher Education Learning Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Higher Education Learning Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Higher Education Learning Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Higher Education Learning Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Learner Efficiency

1.5.3 Student Retention

1.5.4 Institutional Management

1.5.5 Instructional Design

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Higher Education Learning Analytics Market Size

2.2 Higher Education Learning Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Higher Education Learning Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Higher Education Learning Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Higher Education Learning Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Higher Education Learning Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Higher Education Learning Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155