Educational technology is a means to enrich the learning experience. To that end, digital classrooms make use of advanced technological learning aids (such as interactive whiteboards and 3D printing) to boost student interactivity and to enhance knowledge retention. As a result, educational institutions have increased their budgets to include more collaboration, assessment, and enterprise resource planning systems in their delivery methods.

The adoption of active learning strategies in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The introduction of innovative teaching pedagogies resulted in a major paradigm shift in the delivery of education. Educational institutions have started focusing on adopting effective learning strategies to enhance STEM education. Active learning allows teachers to have access to tools, which help create inquiry-based learning interfaces and assist students in enhancing their inquiry skills and enabling them to leverage the knowledge base. Additionally, active learning also faciltates instructors to change language settings, incorporate concept mappers, and operationalize theoretical concepts, which will drive its adoption among schools and colleges.

North America is the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years. The adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) program and the increasing technological investments in higher education institutions in the US, will fuel the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the intensifying competition among higher education institutions will induce administrators to improve the quality of education, which will also drive the demand for active learning platforms.

In 2018, the global Higher Education Active Learning Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Higher Education Active Learning Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Higher Education Active Learning Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Echo 360

Panopto

Turning Technologies

YuJa

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Technologies

Active Learning Platforms

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutions

Universities

Training Organizations

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Higher Education Active Learning Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Higher Education Active Learning Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Higher Education Active Learning Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Higher Education Active Learning Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Technologies

1.4.3 Active Learning Platforms

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Higher Education Active Learning Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Educational Institutions

1.5.3 Universities

1.5.4 Training Organizations

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Higher Education Active Learning Platform Market Size

2.2 Higher Education Active Learning Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Higher Education Active Learning Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Higher Education Active Learning Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Higher Education Active Learning Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Higher Education Active Learning Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Higher Education Active Learning Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global High

Continued….

