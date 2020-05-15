High Performance Computing refers to the practice of aggregating computing power in a way that delivers much higher performance than one could get out of a typical desktop computer or workstation in order to solve large problems in science, engineering, or business.

The fast-paced growth in the IT industry is expected to be the major driver for the high-performance computing market. The hardware segment constitutes a major part of the revenue generated in the high-performance computing market.

In 2018, the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3189934

This report focuses on the global High-performance Computing (HPC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High-performance Computing (HPC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AMD

NEC

HPE

Sugon

Fujitsu

Intel

IBM

Microsoft

Dell

Cray

Lenovo

Amazon Web Services

Rackspace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3189934

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic Research

Bio-Sciences

CAE

Defense

EDA/IT

Financial Services

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global High-performance Computing (HPC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the High-performance Computing (HPC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-high-performance-computing-hpc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-performance Computing (HPC) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Academic Research

1.5.3 Bio-Sciences

1.5.4 CAE

1.5.5 Defense

1.5.6 EDA/IT

1.5.7 Financial Services

1.5.8 Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size

2.2 High-performance Computing (HPC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global High-performance Computing (HPC)

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155