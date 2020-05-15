The telecommunication sector is struggling because, despite overall growth, it faces reduction in average revenue per user (ARPU), stringent regulations, and competition from over the top (OTT) providers and new entrants such as Google that are entering the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) space. Therefore, CEOs are looking for ways to control costs, find new revenue streams, improve efficiency, and integrate diverse operating systems.

Telecom players generally increase capital expenditure subject to substantial reduction in operating expenditure. They need to constantly improve quality and enhance customer service. To mitigate rise in expenditure, they turn to outsourcing to manage non-core business processes, customer care services, and infrastructural systems. Outsourcing has become an important tool to manage inefficiency and focus on core competencies.

In 2018, the global Telecom Billing Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Billing Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Billing Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent

Amdocs

Convergys

Ericsson

Fujitsu

IBM

TCS

WNS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Long Term

Short Term

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Billing Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Billing Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Billing Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Long Term

1.4.3 Short Term

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Individuals

1.5.3 Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Size

2.2 Telecom Billing Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Telecom Billing Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom Billing Outsourcing Product/Solutio

Continued….

