Global Takaful Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2025
Takaful is a Sharia-compliant Islamic insurance product, where members of the community contribute money or a part of their earnings to a pooling system that guarantees against any loss or damage. The underlying principle of takaful portrays the responsibility of each to cooperate and protect each other.
The drivers of Takaful demand include high economic growth and increase in per capita GDP, a youthful demography, increasing awareness, a greater desire for shari’a compliant offerings and increasing asset based, shari’a compliant financing.
The GCC is the largest market and is expected to reach USD 20 billion by the end of 2019. Countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia are predicted to be the high growth markets in this region. The changing regulation, growing affluence, and growth in organized savings amongst the local customers are the key drivers for the growth of the takaful market in this region.
In 2018, the global Takaful market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Takaful status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Takaful development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
JamaPunji
AMAN
Salama
Standard Chartered
Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd
Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad
Zurich Malaysia
Takaful Malaysia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Life/Family Takaful
General Takaful
Market segment by Application, split into
Family
Government
Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Takaful status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Takaful development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Takaful are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
